2027 Licensed Officials and Competition Grant Applications Now Open

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the 2027 USEF Competition Grant for Combined Driving and the Licensed Official Grant for Combined Driving are now open.

These annual grants are designed to strengthen the pipeline of opportunities within the U.S. driving community by supporting licensed competitions, developing organizers, and providing education and experience for current or aspiring licensed officials.

2027 USEF Competition Grant for Combined Driving

Competitions seeking funding must be licensed with USEF as one of the following:

Combined Driving Event

Short Format Driving Event

Combined Test

Applications will be evaluated by the Driving Sport Committee based on the information provided and, when applicable, previous competition reports and evaluations.

The application for the 2027 USEF Competition Grant for Combined Driving can be found here.



2026 Licensed Official Grant for Combined Driving

The Licensed Official (LO) Grant provides potential financial support for:

USEF Combined Driving Licensed Officials

Learners

New organizers seeking education and hands-on experience

Applications are reviewed by the Driving Sport Committee, with funding approved through the overall USEF Driving budget by the USEF Board of Directors.

The application for the 2027 Licensed Official Grant from Combined Driving can be found here.



Completed applications should be submitted to Brynn LaSala, USEF Sport Operations Manager via email at [email protected]. The deadline for all 2027 applications is January 1, 2027. Late submissions cannot be accepted.

Additional resources for Combined Driving Competition Organizers and Licensed Officials can be found here.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. combined driving news by following USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Use #USADriving.