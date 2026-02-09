2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses Set to Begin in Munich, Germany

Munich, Germany – The Defender U.S. Driving Team is ready to begin competition at the 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses after all three horses representing the U.S. passed the first horse inspection today in Munich, Germany. The inspection, held ahead of the start of competition, confirmed that each horse is fit and ready to compete at the Olympia-Reitanlage München-Riem from September 1-6, 2026.

The championship, recognized as the sport's ultimate title for single horse driving, will test combinations across three phases: dressage, marathon, and cones. The Defender U.S. Driving Team is led by Chef d'Equipe Marcie Quist, Team Leader Steven Morrissey, and Team Veterinarian Dr. Crystal Riczu, and will be represented by the following combinations, listed in alphabetical order:

Tracy Bowman (Martinez, Calif.) and Albrecht’s Hoeve’s Lars, her own 2009 Welsh gelding (Orchard Red Prince x Bokkesprong Casjmier)

Andrew Marcoux (Bellingham, Mass.) and Loretta, a 2014 Dutch Harness horse (Diamant K x Waldemar) owned by Kathy and Tara Devine

Marianna Yeager (Alachua, Fla.) and M.V.A. Famtijn, a 2015 KWPN gelding (Famous V x Patijn) owned by Kami Landy



Competition Information

With horse inspection complete, the 2026 FEI Driving World Championships for Single Horses will begin on Thursday, September 3, with the first day of dressage competition beginning at 9:00 a.m. GMT+2/3:00 a.m. ET. Dressage will continue Friday, September 4, with the highly anticipated marathon phase set to start at 9:00 a.m. GMT+2/3:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 5. Competition will conclude by crowning both team and individual medalists at the conclusion of the cones phase, which will begin at 9:00 a.m. GMT+2/3:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 6.



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