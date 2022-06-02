2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses Is Underway in Kentucky

Chester Weber, shown here in 2021, will look to defend his title at the 2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses. ©Taylor Pence/US Equestrian

Goshen, Ky. – The reigning national champion will defend his title this weekend at the 2022 USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses. Chester Weber has won an astonishing 18 four-in-hand national titles in the sport. He'll look to make it 19 at this year’s championship, which is being held at the Kentucky Classic CDE, hosted by Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown at their Hermitage Farm in Goshen, Ky.

In addition to the Four-in-Hand division, the Kentucky Classic hosts a full slate of combined driving divisions, from training through the FEI 3* level for single, pair, and four-in-hand horses and ponies.

Competition kicked off on Thursday, June 2, with the driven dressage phase. Weber, the sole Four-in-Hand entry, had a solid test and earned a penalty score of 46.34. He’ll have a break on Friday while other divisions complete their dressage tests ahead of Saturday’s marathon and Sunday’s cones test.

The highlight of the weekend is the marathon phase, when athletes and horses will navigate technical, timed obstacles on a course over Hermitage Farm’s terrain. For onsite spectators, Saturday is designated as Family Day at the Kentucky Classic, with food vendors, live music, and kids’ activities alongside the exciting equestrian competition.

For more information on the Kentucky Classic CDE and USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses, visit www.hermitagefarm.com/horses/kentucky-classic.

