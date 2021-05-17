2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Preliminary Qualifying Memos Now Available Online

Lexington, Ky. – The preliminary qualifying information for the 2022 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions is now available online. The 2022 U.S. Festival of Champions will host top competition across a variety of levels and, for the first time ever, include the USEF Para Dressage National Championship.



Preliminary information is being made available to assist competitors with competition planning and may be subject to change. The current preliminary qualification information is based upon the recommendations of the USEF Dressage Sport Committee and the USEF Para Equestrian Sport Committee, and the final qualifying requirements are subject to approval by the USEF Board of Directors, or an Ad Hoc Selection Group approved by the USEF Board of Directors. The application for intent to participate will open in September 2021.



The preliminary qualifying memos for all levels can be found here. The preliminary qualifying memo for para dressage can also be found here. Full qualifying requirement details will be published in the fall of 2021.



For further questions or assistance, please contact the USEF Dressage Department at [email protected] or contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].



