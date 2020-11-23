2021 USEF Advanced Pony Combined Driving National Championships Reallocated to Tryon International Equestrian Center Following Cancellation of 2021 Live Oak International

Ocala, Fla. – Live Oak International has announced the decision to cancel the 2021 edition of its combined driving event and FEI CSI3* jumping competition, which were scheduled to take place in March. The competition organizers cited uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement released by Live Oak states, in part:

“We have made the decision that in order to safeguard the continuity of Live Oak International in the long term, the Tournament for 2021 will not be held. This was a very emotional and difficult choice to make but we do not want to take any risks whatsoever when it comes to the health of those involved with this wonderful event. It is impossible to predict how the pandemic will develop over the next few months or what measures will be needed to safely host an event. We believe that making this decision early is the fairest for our sponsors, exhibitors, partners, volunteers, suppliers, and community.”

Live Oak International CDE celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020, and since 2012 has also hosted international jumping competition during its March event. Live Oak International was scheduled to host the USEF Advanced Pony (Single, Pair, Four-in-Hand) Combined Driving National Championships in 2021.

Live Oak International has been a great supporter of the jumping and driving disciplines in the U.S., running FEI Jumping World Cup Qualifiers and hosting multiple FEI and national driving divisions. The event has attracted many spectators from the Ocala area and promotes national and international equestrian sport. US Equestrian supports Live Oak International’s decision to put the health and safety of athletes and staff and their families first, and we look forward to the return of the event in 2022.

Katie Whaley, 2019 USEF Advanced Pair Pony Combined Driving National Champion. Photo: Picsofyou.com

Reallocation of the 2021 USEF Advanced Pony (Single, Pair, Four-in-Hand) Combined Driving National Championships

After the announcement of Live Oak International’s 2021 cancellation, application bids reopened for the Advanced Pony National Championships. US Equestrian announces the reallocation of the 2021 USEF Advanced Pony (Single, Pair, Four-in-Hand) Combined Driving National Championships to the Katydid CDE at TIEC from April 21 – 25, 2021 in Mill Spring, N.C. alongside the USEF Intermediate Combined Driving National Championships.

