Young Arabian Horse Competitors Return to Oklahoma City for 2020 Youth Nationals

Oklahoma City, Okla. – The Arabian Horse Association’s 28th Annual Youth National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show is set to kick off at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., from July 16-25. In addition to the full schedule of Youth Nationals divisions, AHA has added Mid-Summer National Championship classes to the 10-day competition.

The show is one of the most prestigious competitions on the calendar for Arabian horse youth competitors across the country, offering more than 330 classes for Arabian and Half/Anglo-Arabian horses. The wide array of national championship classes includes halter, driving, sport horse disciplines, working Western, dressage, and even leadline. This year, the AHA is proud to offer new classes in reining and Western dressage.

Youth Nationals kicked off on Tuesday, July 14, with the Arabian Horse Youth Association board meeting, and graduating youth will be honored in front of their community at a graduation ceremony on Friday, July 24. View the full schedule of special events.

This year the competitive spirit stretches well beyond the arena for AHA youth with scholarships totaling more than $21,000 to be awarded by the Arabian Horse Foundation, the Friends of Vail Foundation, and CINCH Jeans.

Remember to follow the AHA Nationals Health Protocols and Procedures and read AHA’s COVID-19 Best Practices for Youth and Mid-Summer Nationals.

Visit US Equestrian’s Coronavirus Disease Resources and Updates page any time for additional information as we work together to ensure a safe competition environment for yourself and fellow attendees.

