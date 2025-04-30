Vaulting Athletes Invited to Apply for CHIO Aachen 2025 CVIO4*

Lexington, Ky. - Applications are now open for the CHIO Aachen 2025 CVIO4*, taking place from June 27-29, in Aachen, Germany. The deadline for applications is May 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Applications are available on the athlete dashboard and can be found in the “Online Applications” section. Individuals and squads may apply with one application each. Pas de Deux partners must each submit a separate application.

For more information on the application process, including qualification criteria, visit the FEI Vaulting Athletes Resource Page on USEF.org.

More information on the CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival can be found here.

Selection criteria for oversubscribed CHIO or CVIO Events can be found here.

