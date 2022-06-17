US Equestrian Welcomes Five More USEF Community Outreach Organizations in 2022

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to welcome five more USEF Community Outreach Organizations as part of the USEF Community Outreach Program. The USEF Community Outreach Program, launched in 2021, is dedicated to supporting organizations across the country that provide equine-based learning opportunities and support the positive impact horses can have within their local communities.

These organizations will be recognized as USEF Community Outreach Organizations and are united by their standards in equity, mission, and horse and human welfare. Each organization submitted an application, which was evaluated against the standard eligibility requirements, and was approved by US Equestrian’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Review Committee, consisting of executive staff, volunteers, and athletes.

The 2022 USEF Community Outreach Organizations are listed below in alphabetical order:

Beachwood Center for Wellbeing (Charlestown, R.I.)

Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program (Clifton, Va.)

Prancing Horse (Southern Pines, N.C.)

Solid Strides (Pleasant Hill, Ore.)

Special Equestrians (Warrington, Pa.)

These five organizations join the 16 inaugural organizations recognized earlier this year, collectively improving access to horses across 15 different states. Additional information about each organization and the USEF Community Outreach Program is available here.

Community Outreach Organizations receive several benefits, namely eligibility to apply for a grant through the USEF Opportunity Fund. USEF is committed to supporting these organizations through grant opportunities because they encourage more people to get involved with horses and embody our vision of bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible.

Individuals can make a tax-deductible donation to the USEF Opportunity Fund online here.

How to Become a USEF Community Outreach Organization

The next application period will open on October 1, 2022, and close on November 30, 2022. Applicants must complete and submit the digital application form on or before the application deadline. Please review the Additional Resources prior to starting the digital application, which includes important information such as eligibility requirements, required documentation, and more.

Please direct any other questions about the Community Outreach Program to Ashley Swift, Affiliate and Communications Manager, at [email protected].

For more information about USEF Opportunity Fund partnership opportunities, please contact Layson Griffin, Senior Director of Sponsorship and Sales, at [email protected].

Disclaimer: Inclusion on this list of Community Outreach Organizations does not imply any endorsement of the organization. It simply indicates that the organization has stated that it meets certain eligibility criteria.