US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for Longines League of Nations™ Rotterdam CSIO5*-LLN

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the Longines League of Nations™ Rotterdam CSIO5*-LLN in Rotterdam, Netherlands, hosted at CHIO Rotterdam from June 18-22, 2025. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.

The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Competition Information

The LLN competition will begin on Thursday, June 19, and conclude on Sunday, June 22. The highlight event, the Longines League of Nations CSIO5* team competition, will take place on Friday, June 20, with round one beginning at 4:30 p.m./GMT+2. The €308,600 Grand Prix of Rotterdam CSIO5* will take place on Sunday, June 22, at 2:30 p.m./GMT+2.



The Longines League of Nations™ competition brings together the top ten teams from around the globe with fields of four-athlete teams, and the best three scores will count from the first round. For the second round, the best eight teams return with three athletes, selected by each team’s chef d’equipe starting in reverse order of standing after the first round. The final placings are determined by the combined penalties of each team’s three best athlete scores in the first round and all of the team’s three athlete scores in the second round.



The Longines League of Nations Rotterdam CSIO5*-LLN marks the second to last stop on the LLN calendar for 2025. The United States of America currently sits in fourth place in the Longines League of Nations standings with 140 points. After the last stop in Gassin-St. Tropez, France, the top eight teams will qualify for the Longines League of Nations Final in Barcelona, Spain, on October 2-5.



The Longines League of Nations Rotterdam CSIO5*-LLN will be streamed on FEI.TV. US Equestrian competing members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Subscription. Learn more here.



Event Website | Schedule | Results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.