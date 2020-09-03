US Equestrian Announces Teams for 2020 Adequan® USEF Futures Team Challenge – East Coast

Lexington, Ky – US Equestrian has announced the roster of horse-and-athlete combinations selected to compete at the 2020 Adequan USEF Futures Team Challenge – East Coast held in Unionville, Pa., from September 17-20, 2020. The format of the Adequan USEF Futures Team Challenge provides an opportunity for eventing athletes to gain valuable team competition experience in an unofficial team scenario on home soil at the CCI3* and CCI4* levels.



The concept initiated by Erik Duvander, U.S. Eventing Director of High Performance, has created a more defined structure to the High Performance eventing pipeline in the United States and fosters a competitive and elite atmosphere for future team and program riders. This year’s teams will be coached by Duvander and Leslie Law, USEF Eventing Development and Emerging Coach, both serving as Chef d’Equipe for their respective teams.



Applications were submitted to the USEF Performance Advisory Team and selected based off of results, potential, willingness to learn, and commitment to developing as future team athletes, following the FEI Nations Cup selection criteria as guidance. The team selections are as follows:

Erik Duvander’s Team



Daniel Clasing (Lovettsville, Va.) and his own MW Gangster’s Game, a 10-year-old Anglo European Sporthorse gelding



Andrew McConnon (Vass, N.C.) and Ferrie’s Cello, an eight-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Caroline Martin and Jeanne Shigo



Meg Pellegrini (Wayne, Pa.) and her own RF Eloquence, a 15-year-old Holsteiner gelding



Caitlin Silliman (Swathmore, Pa.) and Ally KGO, an 11-year-old Trakehner mare owned by Morgan McCue

Leslie Law’s Team



Fylicia Barr (West Grove, Pa.) and her own Galloway Sunrise, a 12-year-old American Warmblood mare



Woods Baughman (Lexington, Ky.) and C’est La Vie 135, a 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding he co-owns with Kim and James Baughman



Maya Black (Clinton, Wash.) and Miks Master C, an eight-year-old Swedish Warmblood stallion owned by Laurie Cameron



Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Leamore Master Plan, an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Anne Eldridge



Reserve: Amanda Beale Clement (Phoenixville, Pa.) and Carlson 119, a 10-year-old German Sport Horse gelding owned by Get Ready Syndicate LLC



The team results will be updated following each day of competition on the U.S. Eventing Association (USEA) and USA Eventing Facebook pages. Results will be calculated in the same manner as an FEI Nations Cup competition with the best three scores counting (one drop score from each team). While the athletes will be competing in either the CCI4*-S or CCI3*-S, their scores will be weighted equally.



The Adequan USEF Futures Team Challenge - West Coast will take place at Galway Downs in Temecula, Calif., from October 28-31, 2020. Applications close October 5. More information can be found on the US Equestrian website.



Selection to a team under the Adequan USEF Futures Team Challenge does not represent selection to a recognized U.S. team.



Stay up to date on U.S. Eventing by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Use #USAEventing.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.