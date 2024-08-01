US Equestrian Announces Pre-Competition Change for U.S. Olympic Jumping Team Prior to Start of Team Competition Today

Versailles, France – US Equestrian has announced a pre-competition change prior to the start of team competition for the U.S. Olympic Jumping Team today at Versailles. Kent Farrington and Greya will be replaced by Karl Cook and Caracole de la Roque for today’s Team Qualifier competition, which begins at 11:00 a.m. GMT+2/5:00 a.m. ET.



"There is a small question mark with Greya, which is allergy related, and erring on the side of extreme caution and with the no drop score in the format, we have made the decision to bring in Karl Cook and Caracole de la Roque," said Chef d'Equipe Robert Ridland.

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Baloutinue will lead off the the order of the team today in the Team Qualifier competition, going 13th. Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) and Caracole de la Roque, will go second and 33rd in the order, while McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Ilex will anchor the team going 53rd. The top ten teams will move on to the Team Final tomorrow to determine team medals.



