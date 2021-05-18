US Equestrian Announces NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of The Netherlands CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup of The Netherlands CSIO5* hosted from July 1-4, 2021, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The two-round FEI Jumping Nations Cup of The Netherlands will take place at 6:00 p.m. GMT +2 on Friday, July 2.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



Lucy Deslauriers (New York, N.Y.)

Beezie Madden (Cazenovia, N.Y.)

Adrienne Sternlicht (Greenwich, Conn.)

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)



The FEI Jumping Nations Cup of The Netherlands CSIO5* is a designated CSIO/CSI Observation Event for the U.S. Jumping Team ahead of team selection for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. To learn more about the FEI Jumping Nations Cup of The Netherlands and to view a full competition schedule, please visit chio.nl/en.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF Sponsors and Members.