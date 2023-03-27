US Equestrian Announces Athletes for the 2023 FEI World Cup™ Finals for Dressage, Jumping, and Vaulting

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the U.S. in dressage, jumping, and vaulting at the 2023 FEI World Cup™ Finals. The Finals will be held in Omaha, Neb., April 4-8, 2023.

U.S. Dressage

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent U.S. Dressage and are listed in alphabetical order:

Anna Buffini (San Diego, Calif.) and FRH Davinia la Douce, her own 2007 Hanoverian mare

Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Akiko Yamazaki & Four Winds Farm

Alice Tarjan (Oldwick, N.J.) and Serenade MF, her own 2013 Hanoverian mare

U.S. Jumping

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent U.S. Jumping and are listed in alphabetical order:

Simonne Berg (Santa Rosa, Calif.) and Cooper, a 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Berg Equestrian Enterprises LLC

Elisa Broz (Freedom, Calif.) and Kardenta Van’t Meerhof, a 2010 Belgian Warmblood mare owned by Hidalgo, LLC

Ailish Cunniffe (South Salem, N.Y.) and Vivaldi du Theil, a 2009 Selle Français gelding owned by Graylish LLC

Natalie Dean (Palo Alto, Fla.) and Acota M, a 2013 Oldenburg mare owned by Marigold Sporthorses, LLC

Nick Dello Joio (Wellington, Fla.) and Cornet’s Cambridge, a 2012 Warmblood gelding owned by The Berry Group LLC

Hunter Holloway (Topeka, Kan.) and Pepita Con Spita, a 2011 Westphalian mare owned by Hays Investment Corp.

Devin Ryan (Long Valley, N.J.) and Eddie Blue, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by LL Show Jumpers, LLC

Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.) and Prescott, a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Thinkslikeahorse

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Callas, a 2008 Holsteiner mare owned by Beechwood Stables LLC

U.S. Vaulting

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent U.S. Vaulting and are listed in alphabetical order:

Daniel Janes (Stanwood, Wash.) and Romeo, a 2009 Westphalian gelding owned by Summit Equestrian LLC, with longeur Christoph Lensing

Kimmy Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) and Romeo, a 2009 Westphalian gelding owned by Summit Equestrian LLC, with longeur Christoph Lensing

Learn more at omaha2023.fei.org.

Watch the live stream on ClipMyHorse.TV.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.