US Equestrian Announces Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for Wellington CPEDI3* at Adequan® Global Dressage Festival Week 3

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Wellington CPEDI3*. The CPEDI3* will take place January 26, 28, and 29, 2023, at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival Week 3.

The following combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

All four athletes were on the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team that won team bronze at the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships in Herning, Denmark, in August 2022. This will be their first outing as a team since that event.

Competition in the CPEDI3* will take place as follows:

Thursday, January 26, 4:09-5:44 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 28, 3:15-4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 29, 9:40-11:10 a.m. ET

Click here for the full schedule.

Watch the Wellington CPEDI3* at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival Week 3 live on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.