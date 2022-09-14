Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team Accepted at First Horse Inspection of 2022 FEI Eventing World Championships Pratoni

Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy – All five combinations of the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team were accepted by the ground jury of Christina Klingspor (SWE), Peter Gray (CAN), and Christian Steiner (AUT) at Centro Equestre Federale in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy ahead of the start of the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello and set to begin competition tomorrow with the first day of dressage with the first two combinations and final three combinations on Friday, September 16. The team pulled twelfth in the order out of fourteen teams.

Meredith Ferraris & Leamore Master Plan

Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record will be the trailblazers for the team, going first in the order for the team of four combinations at 11:05 a.m. GMT+2/5:05 a.m. EST followed by Lauren Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and Vermiculus set to go second for the team at 3:35 p.m. GMT+2/9:35 a.m. EST. Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Mai Baum will go third in the team order and compete on Friday, September 16, at 12:00 p.m. GMT+2/6:00 a.m. EST with Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Tsetserleg TSF in the role as anchor for the team as the final combination for the team at 4:38 p.m. GMT+2/10:38 a.m. EST. Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Leamore Master Plan will compete as the individual combination for the championship and will ride down the centerline at 9:38 a.m. GMT+2/3:38 a.m. EST.



“We’ve been in Europe now for ten days and everyone is really excited to get this competition started. The horses all trotted up exceptionally well today and looked fighting fit and ready to go,” said Costello. “We had our first walk of the cross-country course as a team this morning led by our Cross-Country Advisor, Ian Stark, and it looks like a true championship track with lots of terrain and we feel very prepared and ready for the week ahead.”



The 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship Pratoni will see 89 combinations contest the three days of competition, with 14 countries presenting teams and 29 individuals competing.



Ride Times - Thursday, September 15

11th - 11:05 a.m. GMT+2/5:05 a.m. EST – Will Coleman & Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate

33rd - 3:35 p.m. GMT+2/9:35 a.m. EST - Lauren Nicholson & Vermiculus, a 2007 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Ms. Jaqueline Mars



Ride Times - Friday, September 16

47th - 9:38 a.m. GMT+2/3:38 a.m. EST - Ariel Grald & Leamore Master Plan, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Anne Eldridge

61st - 12:00 p.m. GMT+2/6:00 a.m. EST - Tamie Smith & Mai Baum, 2006 German Sport Horse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell

84th - 4:38 p.m. GMT+2/10:38 a.m. EST - Boyd Martin & Tsetserleg TSF, a 2007 Trakehner gelding owned by Christine Turner, Tommie Turner, and Thomas Turner



Learn more about the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championships at pratoni2022.it/en/.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.