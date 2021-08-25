U.S. Para Dressage Team Passes First Horse Inspection and Prepares for First Day of Competition at Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

Tokyo, Japan – The U.S. Para Dressage Team presented their horses for the First Horse Inspection of the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 before the Ground Jury of Anne Praine (FRA), Sarah Leitch (GBR), Katherine Lucheschi (ITA), Sue Cunningham (AUS), Kjell Myhre (NOR), Jeannette Wolfs (NED), Marc Urban (BEL), and President Marco Orsini (GER) at Equestrian Park in Tokyo, Japan. All four horses passed the inspection as the team looks ahead to their first day of competition tomorrow, Thursday, August 26, which will feature the Grade II, IV, and V Individual Tests.

US Equestrian

The team is comprised of Rebecca Hart (Wellington, Fla.) and El Corona Texel, a 12-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Rowan O’Riley, Beatrice de Lavalette (Lake Worth, Fla.) and Clarc, a 14-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Elizabeth & Nicholas de Lavalette, Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Solitaer 40, a 14-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate, Craig, & Deena Shoemaker, and Roxanne Trunnell (Wellington, Fla.) and Dolton, a nine-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Flintewoode Farms LLC & Karin Flint, and led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline and Team Leader Laureen Johnson.



Competition for Grade II will begin at 4:00 p.m. JST/3:00 a.m. EST, followed by Grade IV competition at 5:50 p.m. JST/4:50 a.m. EST, and Grade V at 8:30 p.m. JST/7:30 a.m. EST.



Schedule

Results



Connect with US Equestrian

Stay up to date with the U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and USA Dressage on Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAParaDressage. Visit our Tokyo 2020 Hub for competition and streaming information, results, bios, and more!



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.