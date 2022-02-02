US Equestrian Now Accepting Applications for Higher Education Scholarship for High School Seniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for the Higher Education Equestrian Scholarship, which provides five $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors committed to continuing their involvement in equestrian sport while in college.

Applicants must be active US Equestrian competing members or subscribers preparing to enter any college or university full-time in fall 2022. The scholarship is open to all 28 recognized breeds and disciplines.

In 2021, US Equestrian expanded the eligibility requirements for this scholarship. Previously, applicants were required to be enrolled in an equine-related degree or to participate on an intercollegiate equestrian team. Now, applicants can provide other forms of evidence that they will continue their involvement in equestrian-related experiences while in college. This can be through enrollment in an equestrian-related degree or classes, participation in an intercollegiate equestrian team or club, an equestrian-related internship, job, volunteer work, or other proven commitment to continued involvement in equestrian sport.

Funds awarded by the Higher Education Equestrian Scholarship will be issued directly to the recipients’ educational institutions to be applied to tuition costs.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit a completed application form, an essay, and at least one reference from an individual in the horse industry on or before July 31, 2022, to be considered for the scholarship.

Application Form

Completed applications must be emailed to Emily McSweeney, National Breeds & Disciplines Program Coordinator, at [email protected] on or before July 31, 2022. Scholarship recipients will be announced on September 15, 2022.

Learn more about the Higher Education Equestrian Scholarship here or contact Emily McSweeney with additional questions.

