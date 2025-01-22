US Equestrian Now Accepting 2025 Grant Applications for Licensed Official Development

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the opening of the 2025 licensed official development grant application.

The grants, first awarded in 2022, were designed to aid equestrians who desire to become a licensed official in addition to current licensed officials who wish to advance their knowledge and license level. Grants are intended to reduce financial barriers for USEF or U.S. Féderation Équestre Internationale officials to complete application requirements such as traveling to apprentice at a competition or attend a licensed official clinic.

During the 2024 application cycle, US Equestrian awarded grants totaling $20,000 to 42 qualified applicants.

The 2025 grants will be offered in two categories – general and U35.

General grants will be considered based on the competition environment’s need for more officials or higher-level officials.

U35 grants provide an opportunity to support individuals under the age of 35 to become a licensed official or apply for a promotion.

USEF members who meet the eligibility requirements and have an active licensed official application may apply, whether they are interested in obtaining their first USEF license or seeking a promotion in their respective breed or discipline.

Applicants are encouraged to think creatively and apply for competition and clinic experiences that would not normally be available to them due to financial barriers.

Application Details

The application and complete list of grant requirements are available through the LO Grant Application tile on the LO Dashboard here.

All 2025 applicants must apply online through the LO Grant Application tile on or before February 28, 2025;

emailed and mailed hard copy applications will not be accepted.

All portions of the online application must be completed for the application to be processed and reviewed. The 2025 applications may be considered on a rolling basis after the initial deadline if grant funds are still available, but all funds awarded must be claimed and utilized within the 2025 competition year which ends Nov. 30, 2025.

Questions may be directed to the Licensed Officials Department at [email protected].