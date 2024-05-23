42 Licensed Official Applicants Receive USEF Grants

Photo Credit: Ashley Swift/US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has awarded grants totaling $20,000 to 42 applicants as part of a grant program that supports the development of both new licensed officials and higher-level officials.

The 42 grant recipients are active USEF competing members and are either a currently licensed official or have started a licensed official application.

“2024 is the third year in a row where USEF has received an increase in grant applications for the licensed official grant,” said Alina Brazzil, US Equestrian’s Director of Licensed Officials. “We are thrilled to provide this opportunity again to support applicants on their pathway for a new license or a license promotion. We are looking forward to hearing how each applicant used their grant funding and what they have learned along the way.”

The grant program, which was launched in 2022, aims to reduce financial barriers for USEF or U.S. Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) officials across all USEF-recognized breeds and disciplines. The grants offset the travel and clinic/apprenticeship costs that are requirements for a new license application or license promotion.

Individuals applied for grants in one of two categories: general and U35 (under 35 years of age). The general grants were evaluated and awarded based on the competition environment need for more or higher-level officials. The U35 grants are offered to encourage the development of a new generation of licensed officials.

“Seventeen of our grant recipients applied for the U35 grant category, so we are thrilled to continue our focus on the future of officiating,” Brazzil added. “Talent identification and support are key in order to continue the strength of our officiating pool in the U.S. for both national and international officials.”

Are you interested in becoming a licensed official? Review the Become Licensed webpage for information about the process as well as other grant opportunities offered by the FEI and USEF recognized affiliates and their foundations.