Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the U.S. Para Dressage Team at the CPEDI3*. The CPEDI3* will take place March 6-9, 2025, at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival Week 9.

The following combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding owned by Dressage Family LLC and Hof Kasselmann.

Hannah Kingsley (Wellington, Fla.) and Sir Chipoli, a 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Volado Farms and Cynthia Screnci.

Cynthia Screnci (Wellington, Fla.) and For Memory 4, a 2017 Hanoverian Gelding owned by Cynthia Screnci.

Marie Vonderheyden (Wellington, Fla.) and Fan Tasico H, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding owned by Karin Flint.

Competition will take place as follows:

Friday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, March 9 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Click here for the full schedule.

Watch the Wellington CPEDI3* at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival Week 9 live on USEF Network.

