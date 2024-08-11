US Equestrian Announces U.S. Olympic Dressage Team for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the United States as a part of Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games hosted from July 26 - August 11, 2024. The dressage competition will begin on July 30, 2024, and continue through August 4, 2024, at the equestrian grounds of Versailles.



The U.S. Olympic Dressage Team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig alongside Team Leader Laura Roberts, and supported by team veterinarian Dr. Laura Faulkner, team human physiotherapist Jennifer Mitchell, and team farrier Chuck Jones.



“There has been a lot of anticipation around the selection of this team, and I am confident in and proud of each of the combinations we have representing the U.S. at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games," said Chef d'Equipe Christine Traurig. "Everyone has been hard at work here in Europe for the past six weeks, working to solidify and build confidence in their partnerships and producing stronger scores for the U.S. We want to be sure our horses are peaking at the right time over the next few weeks, and I know these athletes will give everything they have to make our country proud.”



The following combinations have been selected to the U.S. Olympic Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Helix, a 2012 Dutch Warmblood (Apache X Zeester T) gelding owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center and cared for by Marina Lemay



Marcus Orlob (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Jane, a 2014 Dutch Warmblood (Desperado x Zandra) mare owned by Alice Tarjan and cared for by Allison Nemeth



Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN (Spielberg x Upanoeska) gelding owned by Four Winds Farm and Akiko Yamazaki and cared for by Eddie Garcia



The following combination has been selected as the traveling reserves.



Endel Ots (Wellington, Fla.) and Bohemian, a 2010 Westphalian (Bordeaux x Sunshine) gelding owned by Zen Elite Equestrian Center and cared for by Caroline Hoerdum



For media inquiries, please contact Carly Weilminster, Sr. Director of Sport Communications & Social Media at [email protected].



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Dressage Team by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.