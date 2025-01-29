US Equestrian Announces U.S. Jumping Team for Longines League of Nations™ Abu Dhabi CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. -- US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete and horse combinations selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the Longines League of Nations™ Abu Dhabi CSIO5*-LLN in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from February 12-15, 2025. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.

The following athletes have been named to the U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Competition Information:

The competition begins on Wednesday, February 12, and will conclude on Saturday, February 15. The Grand Prix will take place on Thursday, February 13, at 10:00 a.m. ET/19:00 p.m. GMT+4, while the final event, the Longines League of Nations Competition, will take place on Saturday, February 15 at 7:00 a.m. ET/16:00 p.m. GMT+4.

The Longines League of Nations™ Competition format brings together the top 10 teams from around the globe with fields of four horse-and-athlete combination teams with the best three scores counting from the first round. For the second round, the best eight teams return with three combinations, selected by the chefs d’equipe, starting in reverse order after the first round. The final placings are determined by the combined penalties of each team’s three best scores in the first round and all team scores in the second round.



The Longines League of Nations Abu Dhabi CSIO5*-LLN will be streamed on FEI.TV. US Equestrian competing members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Subscription. Learn more here.



Event Website | Schedule | Results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.