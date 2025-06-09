US Equestrian Announces Recipients of the Split Rock Jumping Tour Grants for 2025 Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian congratulates the ten athletes who will receive grants to cover expenses for the 2025 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East (JHNC). The grants are sponsored by Split Rock Jumping Tour (SRJT) and will cover all entry costs for one horse at this year’s championship, which will take place June 18-22, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.

The following athletes will receive grants for the 2025 JHNC:

Kayleigh Anderson

Casey Arriago

Kaitlyn Bates

Maddox Birkett

Maya John

Carli Ann Kooi

Caden Nolt

Caroline Parkinson

Adelaide Shenkir

Cayden Ward

"Split Rock Jumping Tour is honored to host the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East this year in Kentucky,” said Derek Braun CEO and President of the Split Rock Jumping Tour. “Accessibility was our number one priority for this Championship, so we are especially proud to offer 10 grants to riders competing with us!”

Grant applications opened to all JHNC competitors this spring, and selections were based primarily on financial need with sportsmanship and horsemanship also taken into consideration. The grants will cover division fees, one horse stall fee, ticketed schoolings, and other standard show fees, not including third-party vendor costs such as feed and bedding.

About the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships

Established in 2001, the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship showcases the best junior hunters in the nation while providing riders opportunities to meet and spend time with competitors from all over the country. Each year, more than 2,000 eligible hunters qualify to compete in the prestigious final which is comprised of three phases: handy hunter, classic, and under saddle phase. The overall score from the weighted sections determines the ultimate champion. Click here to learn more.

About Split Rock Jumping Tour

The Split Rock Jumping Tour’s mission is to produce an unparalleled, world-class, detail-oriented experience for riders, owners, sponsors and spectators alike. SRJT currently organizes events at multiple venues across the United States with hosting experience ranging from FEI World Cup Qualifiers to USHJA and NHS Regional Championships and World Championship Hunter Rider Events. Lead by Derek Braun, a former international show jumper who brings a unique and valuable perspective to the hunter/jumper world, SRJT continues to raise the standard for horse shows in the United States. The Split Rock team is excited to be the management team for the 2026 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final and FEI Dressage World Cup Final™ in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information on Split Rock Jumping Tour and its show dates, please visit splitrockjumpingtour.com.