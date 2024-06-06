US Equestrian Announces Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team for Hagen CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team at the CPEDI3* in Hagen, Germany, which takes place June 6-9, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The Hagen CPEDI3* will serve as one of two final observation events for the U.S. team selection for the 2024 Paralympics. The final event, for U.S.-based horses will be the CPEDI3* in Tryon, N.C., later this month.

The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order:

Beatrice de Lavalette (Lake Worth Beach, Fla.) and Sixth Sense (Sir Donnerhall I x Edosta), a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette Groom: Marie Thollon

Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Floratina (Fidertanz x Rubina), a 2008 Hanoverian mare owned by Rowan o'Riley and Chloe Gasiorowski Groom: Mackenzie Young

Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes (De l'Or x Wibella), a 2013 Hanoverian gelding owned by Hof Kasselman GMBH & Co.KG and Dressage Family LLC Groom: Jessica Martin Legg

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Vianne (Kastel's Vitalis x Raureif), a 2016 Hanoverian mare owned by NorCordia USA Groom: Jessica Martin Legg

(Wellington, Fla.) and (Kastel’s Vitalis x Raureif), a 2016 Hanoverian mare owned by NorCordia USA

Competition Information

The CPEDI3* team competition consists of the Grand Prix Test A beginning at 8:00 a.m. local time (2:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, June 7, and the Grand Prix Test B on Saturday, June 8, at 8:00 a.m. local time. Individual freestyle competition will take place on Sunday, June 9, beginning at 8:00 a.m. local time.

Watch the live stream on ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian competing members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Subscription. Learn more here.

