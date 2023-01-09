US Equestrian Announces Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team for Tryon Fall Dressage 3 CPEDI3*

Mill Spring, N.C. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team at the CPEDI3* at Tryon Fall Dressage 3 held at the Tryon International Equestrian Center Oct. 26-29, 2023. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Beatrice de Lavalette (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Sixth Sense (Sir Donnerhall I x Edosta), a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette

(Loxahatchee, Fla.) and (Sir Donnerhall I x Edosta), a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Floratina (Fidertanz x Rubina), a 2008 Hanoverian mare owned by Chloe Gasiorowski

(Loxahatchee, Fla.) and (Fidertanz x Rubina), a 2008 Hanoverian mare owned by Chloe Gasiorowski Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Colijn (Son de Niro x Dolly), a 2007 KWPN gelding owned by Fiona Howard

(Wellington, Fla.) and (Son de Niro x Dolly), a 2007 KWPN gelding owned by Fiona Howard Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Fortunato H2O (Floriscount x Raleska WF), a 2016 Oldenburg stallion owned by Lehua Custer



(Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and (Floriscount x Raleska WF), a 2016 Oldenburg stallion owned by Lehua Custer Alternate: Cynthia Screnci (Boca Raton, Fla.) and Sir Chipoli (Sir Donnerhall x Vivalucienne TKS), a 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Cynthia Screnci and Volado Farms

Competition Information

Schedule and Results | Event Website

US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can watch the live stream of the 2023 Tryon Fall Dressage 3 CPEDI3* on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. Not a member? Join now.

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAParaDressage.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.