US Equestrian Announces NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for Longines League of Nations™ Jumping Final

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the United States at the Longines League of Nations Jumping Final hosted in Barcelona, Spain, from October 3-6, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Lucy Davis Kennedy (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Alex Matz (Coatesville, Pa.)

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)

Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.)



Competition Information

The 2024 Longines League of Nations™ Jumping Final will take place at Real Club de Polo in Barcelona, Spain, and feature the top eight teams from the LLN qualifying season, alongside a team representing the host nation of Spain. The Grand Prix of the City of Barcelona CSIO5* will take place on Friday, October 4, beginning at 9:00 p.m. GMT+2/3:00 p.m. ET, while the first annual Longines League of Nations Final will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, October 6.



Learn more about Longines League of Nations here.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.



Event Website | Schedule | Start Lists & Results

Connect With Us

Stay up to date with the NetJets® USA Jumping Team on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.