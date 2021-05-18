US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for the Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for the Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* held at the Piazza di Siena in Rome, Italy from May 26-30, 2021. The two-round team competition is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 28, at 2:30 p.m. GMT+2.



The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.)

Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.)

Jessica Springsteen (Los Angeles, Calif.)

McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.)



The Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* is a designated CSIO/CSI Observation Event for the U.S. Jumping Team ahead of team selection for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. To learn more about the Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5* and view a full competition schedule, please visit www.piazzadisiena.it/en/.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping teams by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and by following US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF Sponsors and Members.