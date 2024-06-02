US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for Longines League of Nations™ St. Gallen CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the team athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the Longines League of Nations St. Gallen CSIO5* hosted in St. Gallen, Switzerland, from May 30 – June 2, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson and supported by U.S. Jumping Team Veterinarian Dr. Heather Sherman and U.S. Jumping Team Equine Therapist Janus Marquis along with the grooms and horse owners.



The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Natalie Dean (Palo Alto, Calif.)

(Palo Alto, Calif.) Katie Dinan (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Callie Schott (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)



Competition Information



Competiton will begin on Thursday, May 30, with the opening CSIO5* classes, before the start of the Longines League of Nations competition at 4:00 p.m. GMT+2 on Friday, May 31, determining the next round of points for the overall league standings. The DEFENDER Grand Prix of Switzerland CSIO5* will begin at 2:30 p.m. GMT+2 on Sunday, June 2.



In the new Longines League of Nations Competition format, the top 10 teams from around the globe will field four-athlete teams, and the best three scores will count from the first round. For the second round, the best eight teams return with three athletes, selected by the chefs d’equipe, and start in reverse order after the first round. The final placings are determined by the combined penalties of each team’s three best athlete scores in the first round and all of them in the second round.



The Longines League of Nations St. Gallen CSIO5* will be streamed via FEI TV. Click here to view the streaming and competition to tune in for all of the action.



Event website | Schedule | Start list and results



