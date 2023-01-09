US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for BMO Nations Cup at 2023 Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for the BMO Nations Cup at the Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ from September 6-10, 2023. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Brian Cournane (Wellington, Fla.)

(Wellington, Fla.) Natalie Dean (Palo Alto, Calif.)

(Palo Alto, Calif.) Mimi Gochman (Palm Beach, Fla.)

(Palm Beach, Fla.) Alessandra Volpi (Woodside, Calif.)

Competition Information

The Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ begins on Wednesday, September 6. The BMO Nations Cup will take place Saturday, September 9, at 4:00 p.m. ET, while the CPKC International Grand Prix presented by Rolex will take place Sunday, September 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

