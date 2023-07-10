Search
Vesicular Stomatitis (VS) Outbreak Updates
Please note: Our main number has changed. Dial 859-810-8733 to reach our Member Services department.
US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Sweden at 2023 Falsterbo Horse Show CSIO5*

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Jul 10, 2023, 4:30 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for the FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Sweden at the Falsterbo Horse Show CSIO5*, from July 13-16, 2023. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Competition Information

The Falsterbo Horse Show began on July 8 and CSIO5* competition will begin on July 13. The FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Sweden will take place Friday, July 14, while the Falsterbo Grand Prix will take place Sunday, July 16.

Event website | Schedule | Start lists & results

Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.