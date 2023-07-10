US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Sweden at 2023 Falsterbo Horse Show CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for the FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Sweden at the Falsterbo Horse Show CSIO5*, from July 13-16, 2023. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Competition Information

The Falsterbo Horse Show began on July 8 and CSIO5* competition will begin on July 13. The FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Sweden will take place Friday, July 14, while the Falsterbo Grand Prix will take place Sunday, July 16.

