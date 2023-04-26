US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Mexico at San Miguel de Allende CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team at the 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Mexico at San Miguel de Allende CSIO5* from April 27-30. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

The competition will begin Thursday, April 27, and conclude Sunday, April 30. The Nations Cup will take place Friday, April 28, at 5 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CST, while the Grand Prix closes out the competition on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CST.

Watch the 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Mexico live on FEI.TV.

Event Website | Schedule | Results

