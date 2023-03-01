US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team at the 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.

The following athletes have been named to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

The CSIO4* will take place Week 8 of the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Fla. The CSIO4* competition kicks off on Wednesday, March 1, and will conclude on Sunday, March 5. The Nations Cup will take place Saturday, March 4 at 4:30pm ET.

Watch the 2023 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* live on USEF Network.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.