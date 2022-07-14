US Equestrian Announces NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team for 2022 Agria FEI World Jumping Championship presented by Helgstrand

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the five combinations selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team at the 2022 Agria FEI World Jumping Championship presented by Helgstrand hosted in Herning, Denmark, from August 6-15, 2022. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Lizzy Chesson.



The following combinations have been selected to the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Argan de Beliard, a 2010 Selle Français gelding owned by Chansonette Farm LLC

Groom: Corentin Tual



Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, Texas) and Balou du Reventon, a 2006 Oldenburg stallion owned by Ann Thompson

Groom: Lesley Leeman



Adrienne Sternlicht (Greenwich, Conn.) and Cristalline, a 2008 Bavarian Warmblood mare owned by Starlight Farms 1 LLC

Groom: Emma Chapman



McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Contagious, a 2009 Deutches Sportpferd gelding owned by Beechwood Stables LLC

Groom: Virginie Casterman



Traveling Reserve

Jessica Springsteen (Colts Neck, N.J.) and RMF Zecilie, a 2007 Holsteiner mare owned by Rushy Marsh Farm LLC

Groom: Josie Eliasson



Competition in the Agria FEI World Jumping Championship presented by Helgstrand will begin on Wednesday, August 10, and continue through Sunday, August 14. The Team Final is set to take place on Friday, August 12, with the top five finishers earning automatic qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Individual Final will finish on Sunday, August 14, to conclude competition in Herning.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.