US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team at the CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S in Germany, Sept. 15-19, 2021.



“Simultaneously as we are out in Tokyo in our last preparation before the Olympic Games, our eyes have consistently been looking forward to the FEI Eventing World Championship in Pratoni, Italy next year,” said Erik Duvander, U.S. Performance Director of Eventing. “This year’s CHIO Aachen is an opportunity for our riders to get a proper team experience in a unique environment that simulates a championship. I believe we have a high-quality group of athletes and horses that are tracking in this direction.”

The following athlete-and-horse combinations have been selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team at the CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S and are listed in alphabetical order:



Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off the Record Syndicate



Sydney Elliott (Bossier, La.) and QC Diamantaire, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens



Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Leamore Master Plan, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Annie Eldridge



Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Mai Baum, a 2006 German Sport Horse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell



The following combination has been selected as the alternate for the CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S:



Lauren Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and Vermiculus, a 2007 Anglo-Arabian gelding owned by Jacqueline Mars



Learn more at www.chioaachen.de.



