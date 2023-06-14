US Equestrian Announces Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team for 2023 CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team and U.S. individual for the CHIO Aachen CCIO4*-S at CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival in Aachen, Germany, from June 30 – July 1, 2023. The U.S. combinations will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Costello.

The following combinations have been selected to represent the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Off The Record , a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off the Record Syndicate Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off the Record Syndicate

Z , 2008 Zangersheide gelding owned by Thomas A. Tierney, Suzanne Lacy, Caroline Moran, Ann Jones, Evie Dutton, Patricia Vos, and David Vos Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and, 2008 Zangersheide gelding owned by Thomas A. Tierney, Suzanne Lacy, Caroline Moran, Ann Jones, Evie Dutton, Patricia Vos, and David Vos

Miks Master C , 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC and Deborah Palmer Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) and, 2012 Swedish Warmblood gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC and Deborah Palmer

Mai Baum, a 2006 German Sporthorse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and, a 2006 German Sporthorse gelding owned by Alexandra Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell

The following combination has been selected to represent the U.S. as an individual combination at CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival:

Dan Kreitl (Muncie, Ind.) and Carmango, a 2013 Westphalian gelding owned by Kay Dixon

Competition Information

Competition will begin on Friday, June 30, with the dressage and jumping phases, followed by the cross-country phase on Saturday, July 1.

