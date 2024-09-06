U.S. Endurance Team Ready to Compete at 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors

Monpazier, France. – With the completion of the first horse inspection at the 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors, the five members of the U.S. Endurance Team are set to begin their 100-mile (160km) ride beginning at 5:30 a.m. CEST (11:30 p.m. ET) on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The U.S. Endurance Team at the 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship ©Terry Shampoe

The U.S. Endurance Team will be represented by Holly Corcoran and Lorienn, Heidi Perreault and Favailas Marechal, Jeremy Reynolds and Treasured Moments, Kelsey Russell and Juno Im Gold, and Cheryl Van Deusen and Madjule. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Lisanne Dorion and team vet Dr. Olivia Rudolphi with team leader Nicole Zerbee.

The exciting week of competition kicked off with the opening ceremony in the center of Monpazier, a historic village in the Southwest of France, on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 6. The vetting-in took place on Friday morning, with all U.S. horses accepted. The ride will take place over six different loops beginning at the Hippodrome de Marsales Monpazier. Course maps and additional information are available on the event website, wec-monpazier2024.com.

The CEI3* 160km ride will run on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 5:30 a.m. CEST (Sept. 6 at 11:30 p.m. ET). Awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 8, with the closing ceremony at 10:30 a.m. local time.

