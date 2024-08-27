U.S. Endurance Team Confirmed for 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors

Lexington, Ky. – Definite entries for the 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors have been confirmed, and US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent the U.S. The competition will take place on Sept. 7, 2024, in Monpazier, France. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Lisanne Dorion, team veterinarian Dr. Olivia Rudolphi, and team leader Nicole Zerbee.



The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent the U.S. Endurance Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Holly Corcoran (Stroudsburg, Pa.) and Lorienn (Syndicat x Lothlorienn), her own 2012 Arabian mare

The following combinations have been named as alternates and are listed in ranked order:

Alex Shampoe (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Southern Justice , a 2012 Arabian gelding owned by Dessia Miller and Valerie Kanavy

Competition Information



The 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship will begin on Thursday, Sept. 5, with the opening ceremony in the city center of Monpazier at 6:00 p.m. CET. The first vet inspection will take place on Friday, Sept. 6, and the CEI3* 160km Championship ride will run on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 5:30 a.m. CET (Sept. 6 at 11:30 p.m. ET). Awards will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 8, with the closing ceremony at 10:30 a.m. CET.



Official Website



