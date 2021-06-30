Update: US Equestrian Announces Team for the 2021 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent the United States at the 2021 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors, scheduled to take place September 6-11 in Ermelo, the Netherlands.

The following combinations will represent the U.S. Endurance Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Charlene Dugan (Muncy, Pa.) and Perseveranze, Melody Blittersdorf’s 2010 Arabian gelding

Alex Shampoe (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Fine Cut Gold, Valerie Kanavy and Wendy MacCoubrey’s 2011 Arabian mare

Meghan Wert (Spring Mills, Pa.) and Dude Free Gold, Valerie Kanavy’s 2008 Arabian gelding

The following combinations have been named as alternates to the U.S. Endurance Team for the 2021 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors:

Charlene Dugan (Muncy, Pa.) and Southern Justice, Sally Jellison and Dessia Miller’s 2012 gelding

Alex Shampoe (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Promissin Gold, Valerie Kanavy's 2013 Arabian mare

Competition Information

The FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors will take place on September 9. Learn more about the competition.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.