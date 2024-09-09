Upcoming Championships and Events from US Equestrian National Affiliates – September 2024

Championship season is upon us, and some of the largest and most prestigious regional and national shows for national breeds and disciplines will take place this month. Tune in to the livestreams or attend in person to cheer on your favorite horses this September.
September 9-14, 2024
AHA Sport Horse Nationals
Wilmington, Ohio
Arabians and Half-Arabian sport horses return to the World Equestrian Center in Ohio to compete for national champion titles in disciplines including hunters, jumpers, dressage, western dressage, and more.
More info: www.arabianhorses.org
September 11-14, 2024
New York Morgan Horse Show
Syracuse, N.Y.
The New York Morgan Horse Show has been running for more than 60 years and celebrates the talent and versatility of this beloved breed. Morgans will compete in show disciplines ranging from academy to western pleasure to park saddle along with carriage driving and dressage. Tune in live on USEF Network!
More info: www.newyorkmorgans.com
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
September 12-14, 2024
National Show Horse Finals
Springfield, Ill.
The historic Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield is the host of the 2024 National Show Horse Registry’s championship event. The show features a full slate of pleasure, performance, and equitation classes for National Show Horses and Arabians/Half-Arabians along with extensive tournament offerings for academy riders.
More info: www.nshregistry.org
September 18-22, 2024
WDAA World Championship Show
Guthrie, Okla.
You’ll see equines of all types competing in the Western Dressage Association of America’s World Championship Show. This discipline continues to grow in popularity, and the championship is sold out. Fortunately, spectators are welcome to enjoy the event in-person or through the USEF Network livestream.
More info: www.wdaaworldshow.org
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
September 25-28
St. Louis National Charity Horse Show - Saddlebred Week
Lake St. Louis, Mo.
The St. Louis National Charity Horse Show has long been a destination event for exhibitors of American Saddlebreds, Hackneys, and roadsters. The show provides a unique stage for Saddlebred versatility, with the Saddle & Bridle Western Pleasure and Hunter Pleasure Finals along with working western and ranch riding divisions for all breeds.
More info: www.stlhorseshow.com
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
September 25-29
PFHA Grand National Championship Show
Ocala, Fla.
Paso Finos and their people celebrate the most anticipated annual event on the breed’s U.S. calendar as the Grand National Championship returns to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla. Whether you attend on-site or follow along with the livestream, don’t miss the unique gaits and undeniable brio of this beloved breed.
More info: www.pfha.org
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
September 25-29, 2024
WPCSA American National Show
Chickasha, Okla.
In-hand, under saddle, over fences, or in harness, Welsh Ponies and Cobs do it all and do it well at the WPCSA American National Show. With five days of competition for junior and adult riders, drivers, and handlers, it’s pony paradise in Oklahoma this September.
More info: wpcsa.org
Livestream: wpcsa.org
More Upcoming Events:
October 5-12, 2024
Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show
Oklahoma City, Okla.
gnwcmhs.com
October 13, 2024
Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final
Pennsylvania National Horse Show
Harrisburg, Pa.
www.usef.org
October 17-26, 2024
Arabian U.S. National Championship
Tulsa, Okla.
www.arabianhorses.org
October 24, 2024
USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal - East
Pennsylvania National Horse Show
Harrisburg, Pa.
www.usef.org
November 5-9, 2024
IALHA National Championship Show
Fort Worth, Texas
ialha.org
November 7-10, 2024
U.S. Dressage Finals
Lexington, Ky.
www.usdf.org
November 9, 2024
USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal - West
National Sunshine Series II
Thermal, Calif.
www.usef.org
November 11-17, 2024
Marshall & Sterling Insurance/USHJA National Championship
Las Vegas, Nev.
www.ushja.org
November 15-16, 2024
USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals for Adult Amateur and Juniors
UPHA American Royal Horse Show
Kansas City, Mo.
www.usef.org