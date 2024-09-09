Upcoming Championships and Events from US Equestrian National Affiliates – September 2024

Championship season is upon us, and some of the largest and most prestigious regional and national shows for national breeds and disciplines will take place this month. Tune in to the livestreams or attend in person to cheer on your favorite horses this September.

September 9-14, 2024

AHA Sport Horse Nationals

Wilmington, Ohio

Arabians and Half-Arabian sport horses return to the World Equestrian Center in Ohio to compete for national champion titles in disciplines including hunters, jumpers, dressage, western dressage, and more.

More info: www.arabianhorses.org

September 11-14, 2024

New York Morgan Horse Show

Syracuse, N.Y.

The New York Morgan Horse Show has been running for more than 60 years and celebrates the talent and versatility of this beloved breed. Morgans will compete in show disciplines ranging from academy to western pleasure to park saddle along with carriage driving and dressage. Tune in live on USEF Network!

More info: www.newyorkmorgans.com

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

September 12-14, 2024

National Show Horse Finals

Springfield, Ill.

The historic Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield is the host of the 2024 National Show Horse Registry’s championship event. The show features a full slate of pleasure, performance, and equitation classes for National Show Horses and Arabians/Half-Arabians along with extensive tournament offerings for academy riders.

More info: www.nshregistry.org

September 18-22, 2024

WDAA World Championship Show

Guthrie, Okla.

You’ll see equines of all types competing in the Western Dressage Association of America’s World Championship Show. This discipline continues to grow in popularity, and the championship is sold out. Fortunately, spectators are welcome to enjoy the event in-person or through the USEF Network livestream.

More info: www.wdaaworldshow.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

September 25-28

St. Louis National Charity Horse Show - Saddlebred Week

Lake St. Louis, Mo.

The St. Louis National Charity Horse Show has long been a destination event for exhibitors of American Saddlebreds, Hackneys, and roadsters. The show provides a unique stage for Saddlebred versatility, with the Saddle & Bridle Western Pleasure and Hunter Pleasure Finals along with working western and ranch riding divisions for all breeds.

More info: www.stlhorseshow.com

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

September 25-29

PFHA Grand National Championship Show

Ocala, Fla.

Paso Finos and their people celebrate the most anticipated annual event on the breed’s U.S. calendar as the Grand National Championship returns to the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla. Whether you attend on-site or follow along with the livestream, don’t miss the unique gaits and undeniable brio of this beloved breed.

More info: www.pfha.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

September 25-29, 2024

WPCSA American National Show

Chickasha, Okla.

In-hand, under saddle, over fences, or in harness, Welsh Ponies and Cobs do it all and do it well at the WPCSA American National Show. With five days of competition for junior and adult riders, drivers, and handlers, it’s pony paradise in Oklahoma this September.

More info: wpcsa.org

Livestream: wpcsa.org

More Upcoming Events:

October 5-12, 2024

Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show

Oklahoma City, Okla.

gnwcmhs.com

October 13, 2024

Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final

Pennsylvania National Horse Show

Harrisburg, Pa.

www.usef.org

October 17-26, 2024

Arabian U.S. National Championship

Tulsa, Okla.

www.arabianhorses.org

October 24, 2024

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal - East

Pennsylvania National Horse Show

Harrisburg, Pa.

www.usef.org

November 5-9, 2024

IALHA National Championship Show

Fort Worth, Texas

ialha.org

November 7-10, 2024

U.S. Dressage Finals

Lexington, Ky.

www.usdf.org

November 9, 2024

USEF/NCEA Junior Hunter Seat Medal - West

National Sunshine Series II

Thermal, Calif.

www.usef.org

November 11-17, 2024

Marshall & Sterling Insurance/USHJA National Championship

Las Vegas, Nev.

www.ushja.org

November 15-16, 2024

USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals for Adult Amateur and Juniors

UPHA American Royal Horse Show

Kansas City, Mo.

www.usef.org