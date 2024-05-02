Schedule Updates and Reminders for the 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East

Lexington, Ky. – The prize list for the 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East is available now. This year’s competition will once again be hosted by Traverse City Horse Shows at Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg, Mich., and will take place June 25-30 with horse check-in starting on Monday, June 24.

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Click here to download the 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East Prize List.

This year’s schedule is adjusted slightly from previous years to allow all competitors in both the 3’6” and 3’3” sections to complete their classic and handy hunter rounds in the Turtle Creek Casino International Ring while the under saddle classes will run in the Main Hunter Ring.

The USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic presented by Intermont Equestrian at Emory and Henry College kicks off the week on Wednesday, June 26. The Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship competition begins with the first of the classic rounds on Thursday, June 27, followed by the under saddle and handy rounds and concluding on Sunday, June 30.

Qualifying Period

The qualifying period for Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East opened June 1, 2023, and ends on May 31, 2024. Entries close on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Click here for qualifying specifications.

Travel and Lodging

Booking airfare and accommodations early is recommended as Traverse City is a popular summer vacation destination.

Delta Airlines is offering special discounts for travelers attending the competition and flying into select Michigan airports. Click here for information on booking flights.

About the Event

Established in 2001, the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship showcases the best junior hunters in the nation while providing riders opportunities to meet competitors from all over the country. Each year, more than 2,000 eligible hunters qualify to compete in the prestigious final which is held on each coast and is comprised of three phases: handy hunter, classic, and under saddle phase. The overall score from the weighted sections determines the ultimate winner.

The 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East will be livestreamed on USEF Network and is free to watch live for all USEF fans, subscribers, and members. Click here to join!

Visit the 2024 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships page on USEF.org for the most up-to-date information, including class specifications and standings. Questions? Contact Jennifer Day, National Breeds and Disciplines Hunter Program Manager, at [email protected].