Reminder: 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships Application Deadlines Approaching

Lexington, Ky. – The deadline for entries to compete at 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC), to be held in Traverse City, Mich., July 29 – August 3, is approaching. Youth athletes in dressage and jumping are invited to submit their applications before the end of this year’s qualification period.

Dressage

For athletes who plan to compete in the 2025 Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF, the deadline to apply is May 6, 2025. The qualifying period began on July 23, 2024, and will conclude on June 16, 2025.



Application due dates and fees are as follows:

Applications and fees submitted online on or prior to March 11, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET, will be charged $50 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between March 12, 2025, and April 22, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET, will be charged $100 per application.

Applications and fees submitted online between April 23, 2025, and May 6, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET, will be charged an application fee of $300 per application.

No applications will be accepted after May 6, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET



Jumping

For athletes who plan to compete in the Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championship presented by USHJA, the deadline to apply is June 2, 2025 (with the exception of Zone 10). The qualifying period began September 1, 2024, and concludes on June 1, 2025 (with the exception of Zone 10). The last day to submit Certificates of Capability will be June 9, 2025.

Accommodation Information

Traverse City, Mich., is a popular summer destination, and NAYC competitors are strongly encouraged to book accommodations as early as possible. The Organizing Committee has partnered with several hotels in the Traverse City area to offer special room rates during the dates of the competition. Click here for NAYC partner hotel information.

Stay Connected

Keep up with USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram, USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.