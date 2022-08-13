NEWSFLASH - Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team Takes Bronze in Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships at Herning 2022

Herning, Denmark - The Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team has secured the bronze medal in team competition at the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships at Herning 2022. The team finsihed on a final team total of 225.335. The Netherlands took the gold on a score of 230.225, while Denmark took silver on a final score of 229.751. The team was led by Chef d'Equipe Michel Assouline and Team Leader Laureen Johnson. The team saw excellent rides from the four combinations over two days, which included Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Quiana, Beatrice de Lavalette (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Sixth Sense, Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Fortuanto H20, and anchored by Rebecca Hart (Wellington, Fla.) and El Corona Texel.
