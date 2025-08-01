Media Credential Application for 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Available Now

Lexington, Ky. – The 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions (FOC) is set to take place August 18-24 at HITS Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill. FOC includes the following national championships:

Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Adequan ® /USEF Para Dressage National Championships

/USEF Para Dressage National Championships Adequan ® /USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship

/USEF Brentina Cup Dressage National Championship USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship

Adequan ® /USEF Junior Dressage National Championship

/USEF Junior Dressage National Championship Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship

Aspen Leaf Farm/USEF Children Dressage National Championship

Markel/USEF Young and Developing Horse Dressage National Championships

USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals for the 13 & Under and 14-18 divisions

Members of the media wishing to cover the event must submit a completed application form and Illinois state waiver by Friday, August 1, 2025.

Media seeking credentials must complete a criminal background check within the last two years prior to the competition in accordance with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s Background Check Policy. A USEF member or fan account will be required to complete the background check process. Visit www.usef.org/join to create a free fan account and access your member dashboard at members.usef.org to initiate your background check.

Please fill out and return the media credential application form and waiver to Leslie Potter at [email protected].

Background checks may take several weeks to process, so complete the initial steps as soon as possible. Background checks are to be paid by the applicant or their employer. In addition, media are bound by the USEF Safe Sport Policy and the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies and are encouraged to complete the SafeSport training.

U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Private Client Photographer Policy

No freelance photographers will be allowed to cover the event for private clients, and those in violation will be asked to leave the competition grounds and be prohibited at all US Equestrian National Championships.

For more information, including schedule and prize list, visit the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions page on USEF.org.