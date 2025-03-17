Deadline Reminder: Applications for USEF Eventing Development Coach position due by March 17

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is accepting applications for the USEF Eventing Development Coach position through March 17, 2025. Leslie Law has overseen the USEF Eventing Development program for the past decade and will now transition into the role of U.S. Eventing Team Chef d’Equipe and High Performance Manager.



The USEF Eventing Development Coach will work closely with Law and Karyn Shuter, the newly appointed High Performance Advisor, on the overall Eventing Pathway Program strategy, determining key performance indicators for selected combinations and cultivating continued depth for the USEF Eventing Development and Development 25 programs. The role will be supported by Gemma Stobbs, Director of Development Programs.



The ideal candidate will have a track record of competitive success as well as depth of experience with program and athlete development. The responsibility of the USEF Eventing Development Coach is to work with program athletes to identify areas for areas for improvement within their individual programs, deliver guidance and coaching during scheduled training sessions, as well as provide support at competitions. The goal of the USEF Development program is to identify and support athletes with the perceived talent and ability to represent the U.S. at future international championships.



To learn more about the USEF Eventing Development Program, please visit here. The job description can be found here. If you are interested, please submit a resume and expression of interest to Amber Braun, Managing Director of Eventing, at [email protected].