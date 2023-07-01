Deadline for 2024 Vaulting FEI Competition Calendar Applications is July 1, 2023

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian would like to remind vaulting competition organizers that the deadline for 2024 vaulting FEI competition calendar applications is Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Applications for FEI competitions must be submitted online through the USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org. Please review the updated FEI Vaulting competition calendar policies and procedures that go into effect for the 2024 calendar.

FEI applications must be submitted online through your USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org. Paper applications will no longer be accepted. Any questions can be sent to [email protected]. Requests for national and lite licenses should be sent to [email protected]. Questions can be addressed to Michelle McQueen, US Equestrian Director of Vaulting, at [email protected].

View all FEI Vaulting Competition Resources here.

