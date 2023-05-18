Updated FEI Vaulting Competition Calendar Policies and Procedures Now Available

Lexington, Ky. – The US Equestrian Executive Committee has recently approved updated calendar policies and procedures for FEI vaulting competitions. The U.S. FEI Vaulting Calendar Policies and Procedures document is available for download here, and the policies and procedures are effective beginning with competitions for the 2024 FEI Vaulting Calendar.

Applications for events for the 2024 calendar must be submitted to US Equestrian no later than July 1, 2023. US Equestrian staff and the US Equestrian Vaulting Sport Committee will review applications, and the US Equestrian Board of Directors or Executive Committee will approve calendars prior to September 15 for the October 1 submission deadline for the FEI.

FEI applications must be submitted online through your USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org. Paper applications will no longer be accepted. Any questions can be sent to [email protected]. Requests for national and lite licenses should be sent to [email protected]. Questions can be addressed to Michelle McQueen, US Equestrian Director of Vaulting, at [email protected].

View all FEI Vaulting Competition Resources here.

