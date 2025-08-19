Competition Continues for Intermediaire I and Para Dressage National Championships at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. – Day two of the 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions saw the Intermediaire I combinations return to the Grand Prix Arena for their FEI Intermediate I tests. The Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship continued with entries in the Para Intermediaire and Para Grand Prix completing Test B.

Jojoba de Massa and Sabine Schut-Kery. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Jojoba de Massa, a 2014 Portuguese Sport Horse stallion owned by Four Winds Farm and ridden by Sabine Schut-Kery (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), earned his second blue ribbon of the show after yesterday’s Prix St. Georges win. The pair posted a 71.412% for Tuesday’s I-1 test to top the class. C. Cadeau, a 2016 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by the Elvis Syndicate LLC and ridden by Lauren Sprieser (Marshall, Va.) placed second in the class with a 70.353%. Vincent, a 2017 Oldenburg gelding shown by Elizabeth Bortuzzo (Frenchtown, N.J.), and owned by Bortuzzo and Mark Paul, were less than one-tenth of a point behind to secure third place with a 70.294%.

The Intermediaire I entries will have a day off tomorrow before concluding their competition with the FEI Intermediate Freestyle tests on Thursday, Aug. 21., beginning at 3:00 p.m. CT.

Results

Divino and Sienna Busking. ©Isabelle Whiteside/US Equestrian

Adequan®/USEF Intermediaire I Para Dressage National Championship

In the FEI Para Intermediate Test B, it was Divino, a 2000 Hanoverian gelding owned by Roberta Clark and ridden by Sienna Busking (Owasso, Okla.), who earned the top spot on a score of 63.963%. Baltico BRH, a 2018 PRE gelding ridden and owned by Elizabeth Welch (Summerville, S.C.), clinched a close second place on a score of 63.029%. Carrera GH, a 2005 Hanoverian mare owned by Tami Glover and ridden by Victoria Yu (Coatesville, Pa.) finished third with a 61.451%.

Adequan®/USEF Grand Prix Para Dressage National Championship

With a score of 74.324% Supreme, a 2016 Westphalian gelding shown and owned by Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.), turned in a second winning ride in this year’s championship on Tuesday in the FEI Para Grand Prix Test B. Rumour Has It, a 2012 Hanoverian gelding owned by Simone Van Der Schalk and ridden by Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) turned in a strong test to earn a 69.583% and second place. My Moment, a 2010 Hanoverian mare ridden and owned by Eleanor Brimmer (Wellington, Fla.), finished in third on a 66.666%

Supreme and Kate Shoemaker. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Both sections of the Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championships will showcase their FEI Para Freestyle tests on Wednesday starting at 12:30 p.m. CT, followed by the presentation of national champion awards.

Schedule and Results

2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions Live Stream

The 2025 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions is streaming live on USEF Network, brought to you by Adequan®. US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can access the live stream, and subscribers and members will be able to watch replays on demand. Learn more here.

Stay Connected

Keep up with news, photos, video, and more at US Equestrian’s Festival of Champions Content Hub. Follow along on social media with USA Dressage and USA Para Dressage on Facebook, USA Dressage on Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.