Combinations Selected to Represent Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team at Perrigo CPEDI3* presented by Adequan® and Nutrena

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to compete as part of the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Perrigo CPEDI3* presented by Adequan® and Nutrena hosted at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., from March 12-14. This will be the second CPEDI3* of the season for the team, which will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The following pairs will represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Beatrice De Lavalette (Wellington, Fla.) and Clarc, a 14-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas De Lavalette

Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and El Corona Texel, a 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Rowan O'Riley

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Solitaer 40, a 14-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate, Craig, and Deena Shoemaker

Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Dolton, a 9-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Karin Flint and Flintwoode Farms LLC

Competition Information

Competition will begin today, Friday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. with the FEI Para Team Tests, followed by the FEI Para Individual Tests taking place tomorrow evening under the lights at AGDF to determine team placings. The FEI Para Freestyles will begin on Sunday, March 14, at 9:30 a.m. The Perrigo CPEDI3* presented by Adequan and Nutrena will be available for livestream viewing on USEF Network.

Schedule

Results

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date with the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. Use #USAParaDressage.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members