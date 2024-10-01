Call for Media Credentials: 2025 US Equestrian Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. - The US Equestrian Annual Meeting will take place at the Central Bank Center in Lexington, Ky., from Thursday, January 23 to Saturday, January 25, 2025. Members of the media who would like to attend should submit a request for credentials by December 16, 2024.

The US Equestrian Annual Meeting hosts the Board of Directors meeting as well as the Pegasus Awards Celebration and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Celebration, which wrap up the 2024 competition year across all breeds and disciplines. The two-day interactive workshop format returns with the theme "It’s All About the Horse" and will take place Thursday and Friday. US Equestrian President Tom O’Mara’s General Session presentation will take place January 24, 2025 at 12:00pm.

To register as media, please contact Danielle Henson at [email protected] with a brief explanation of your media assignment, days you plan to attend, and contact information. Each news outlet receives one complimentary registration and one ticket to each of the award dinners for the 2025 US Equestrian Annual Meeting.

For more information and a complete schedule, please click here.