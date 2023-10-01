Call for Media Credentials: 2024 US Equestrian Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. - The US Equestrian Annual Meeting will take place at the Omni Hotel in Louisville, Ky., from January 12-14, 2024. Members of the media who would like to attend should submit a request for credentials by January 4, 2024.

The US Equestrian Annual Meeting hosts the Board of Directors meeting as well as the Pegasus Awards Dinner and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Dinner, which wrap up the 2023 competition year across all breeds and disciplines. The two-day interactive workshop format returns with the theme "Our Future Is Now" and will take place Friday and Saturday. US Equestrian President Tom O’Mara’s General Session presentation will take place during Friday’s lunch.

To register as media, please contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected] with a brief explanation of your media assignment, days you plan to attend, and contact information. Each news outlet receives one complimentary registration and one ticket to each of the awards dinners for the 2024 US Equestrian Annual Meeting.

For more information and a complete schedule, please visit www.usef.org/annual-meeting.